 Mumbai: Central Railway Train Service Disrupted Due To Rail Fracture Between Badlapur And Vangani Stations, Causing Delays
Mumbai: Central Railway Train Service Disrupted Due To Rail Fracture Between Badlapur And Vangani Stations, Causing Delays

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 12:49 AM IST
Train services on Central Railway disrupted between Badlapur and Vangani due to rail fracture, causing delays | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters on the Central Railway faced delays of up to 20 minutes on Tuesday morning after a rail fracture was detected between Badlapur and Vangani stations. "The incident, reported at 6:52 am, after getting information rushed o n site to ensure safety and minimize disruption" said an official of CR.

"A block was immediately implemented, and trains were initially permitted to run at a restricted speed of 10 kmph. By 7:46 am, the speed limit was increased to 30 kmph following temporary repairs. Officials stated that complete restoration and normalization of speed would occur after further maintenance during an extended block period" further added official.

According to sources, this disruption affected local train services as well as express trains and goods trains, leading to widespread inconvenience for commuters during the busy morning rush hour.

Passengers expressed their frustration with the railway administration over the frequent disruptions in suburban services, particularly on weekdays. Despite taking maintenance blocks on Sundays, disruptions continue to plague commuters on weekdays.

A frequent commuter, Dinesh Singh, pointed out that in the last two months, disruptions have occurred on two Mondays, the first day of the week, immediately after the maintenance block on Sundays.

A passenger activist also criticized the Central Railway (CR) administration, stating that they need to upgrade their maintenance procedures to minimize disruptions, especially on weekdays.

