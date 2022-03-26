Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic block on March 27

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic block for insertion of switch point, cross over point at Diva station on March 27, a press release by the Central Railway stated.

The mega block will be operated as follows:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm

Down fast locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 07.55 am to 07.50 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Mulund/Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt as per their schedule halts and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast locals leaving Kalyan from 08.36 am to 07.50 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Kalyan and Thane/Mulund stations and will halt as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on intervening night of March 26 and 27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:23 PM IST