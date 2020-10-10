Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block tomorrow; click here for more details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 11.10.2020 (tomorrow).

Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn slow lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Special services on Dn slow line leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.30 am to 2.40 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts, further rediverted on Dn slow line from Mulund.

Special services on Up slow line leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 2.53 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts, further rediverted on Up slow line from Matunga.

Kurla - Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 10.05 am to 3.05 pm

Dn Harbour line special services to Vashi /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 2.30 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line special services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 09.45 am to 02.15 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kurla stations and between Vashi - Panvel stations during the block period.