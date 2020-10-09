Trains from Indore to Mumbai, Kamakhya from October 15

In the unlock-5 phase, Railways will restart the operation of 2 trains i.e. Indore-Mumbai Central-Indore Avantika Express and Indore-Guwahati-Indore Kamakhhya Express from October 15 from the

city.



Western Railway will operate seven pairs of additional trains, including Avantika and Kamakhhya Express trains. Train number 02961/02962 Mumbai Central-Indore-Mumbai Central Special Avantika Express will operate daily from both stations till further order. The train will have one first AC-cum-second AC, one second AC, six third AC, eight sleepers and three general class coaches. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar, Thandalarod, Bamnia, Ratlam, Khachrod, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas stations.



Train Number 09305/09306 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkar

Nagar Special Express will operate once in a week. Train No. 09305

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Kamakhya Special Express will run from October 15

and Train No. 09306 Kamakhya Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special Express will

run from Kamakhya from October 18 till next order.



The train will have one second AC, four third AC, ten sleepers and

four general class coaches.



The train will ply from both terminuses at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur,

Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur

Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Ghazipur

City, Ballia, Chapra, Samastipur, in both directions of this train The

halt has been made at Hajipur, Barauni Jn., Begusarai, Khagaria,

Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Newjalpaiguri, Binnaguri,

Hasimara, Alipurduar, Kokrajhar and New Bongaigaon stations.