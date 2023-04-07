 Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 9 for maintenance work; check details
Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla section during the block period.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 9 for maintenance work; check details

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Harbour line to carrying out maintenance work on April 9.

Harbour Line

*Kurla - Vashi Up and Dn harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Belapur from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla section during the block period. 

Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

No Mega block on Main Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus and Kalyan.

