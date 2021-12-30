Mumbai: Central Railway to open two new platform and three new foot-over- bridge at Mumbra station

The Central Railway (CR) has decided to open two new platform and three new foot-over- bridge at Mumbra station of its Mumbai Division from Monday.

These facilities are part of the Thane - Diva 5th and 6th line project of Rs around 500 crores, which aims to decongest the one of the most saturated strech of CRs suburban section. Out of Rs 500 crores, railway spends Rs around 22 crores to create passengers amenities at Mumbra including two new platforms - each 10 meter wide and 270 meter long, well connected through three newly constructed foot-over bridge at Mumbra station.

According to a senior officer of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, newly constructed foot-over bridge of CSMT end is 6m wide and 46 meter long. Similarly foot over bridge constructed at Kalyan end of Mumbra station is 4.2 mete width and 27 long and middle foot over is 6m wide and 24m long .

In addition to this sufficient drinking water facilities also provided on the both platforms with tiles indication for visually impaired persons.

"Keep in mind convenience of senior citizens and women commuters, seating arrangement for the 540 commuters also made available at the both platforms" said a senior railway officials adding to maintain hygiene, 20 dustbins has been also provided at both platforms.

Conferming the development a senior officer of CR said, " After completion of the 24 hours block Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line between Diva and Thane, through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station"

Existing platforms of Mumbra stations will be used by fast corridor commuters in future. After connection of newly laid line with slow corridor, current slow line platforms of Mumbra station be connected with praposed fast local corridor and existing fast corridor will be used for long distance trains between Diva and Thane in future.

Currently CR has 5th and 6th line between Kalyan and Diva and Thane and LTT. Only around 9 km stretch of Thane Diva is missing link. After completion of 5th 6th line project between Thane- Diva , saprate correct for long distance trains will be available up to LTT.

Newly constructed platforms with tiles indication for visually impaired persons and a newly constructed foot-over bridge at Mumbra station attached below | FPJ

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:26 PM IST