Mumbai: Central Railway Special Team detects 27.46 lakh cases of ticketless, irregular travelers; earns revenue of Rs 164.04 crore

Central Railway continues to retain its first position among all Railways in detecting highest number of cases and revenue from ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage. During the period from April-2021 to January-2022, a total of 27.46 lakh cases were detected and a revenue of Rs.164.04 crores which is the highest in terms of number of cases and revenue among all Zonal Railways.

In the month of January 2022, 3 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel were detected and an amount of Rs.18 crores were realized as penalty.

Central Railway also continues to retain its first position amongst all Zonal Railways of Non-Fare Revenue yet again. Non-Fare Revenue for the period April-2021 to January-2022 is Rs.22.57 crore which is 295.87% more than that of the corresponding period last year.

Digital Cloak Room at CSMT and LTT stations, app based e-wheel chair facility at Nagpur, Heritage Rail Museum at Burhanpur, Handicraft Gallery at Nagpur, Artificial Intelligence Driven Conversational Messaging Platform, Augmented Reality Magical Mirror, 3D LED Globe Display, Uni-branding of Amla station, Kiosks, Jingles at stations and advertisement inside coaches, local trains, hoarding sites etc are some of the major initiatives of Non-Fare Revenue.

In addition, 41,194 passengers were penalized for not wearing masks and an amount of Rs.67.34 lakhs were recovered as penalty.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:34 PM IST