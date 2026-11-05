Mumbai: Central Railway Plans Electronic Interlocking At Over 14 Stations Following Kanjurmarg Fire | X - Central_Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway has proposed installing electronic interlocking at more than 14 stations, including Kanjurmarg, following the fire that disrupted suburban services for over nine hours last week. The proposal comes as the railway administration faces questions over the safety of its signalling infrastructure and the impact of technical failures on Mumbai’s daily commuters.

The fire at Kanjurmarg station on October 26 damaged signalling cables, bringing 24 signals out of operation. The disruption left thousands of commuters stranded and caused severe delays across the Central Railway suburban network. Three passengers died after getting down on the tracks amid the disruption. The incident has prompted the railway administration to review its signalling systems and identify measures to prevent similar failures.

Electronic Interlocking Proposed At Stations

Electronic interlocking is a computer-based system that controls signals, routes and track points. It replaces conventional relay-based equipment and reduces the scope for human error. The proposed installations are intended to improve the reliability of signalling operations, particularly on the heavily used Mumbai suburban section, where even a localised failure can affect services across multiple stations. The proposal is yet to move through the next stages of implementation.

Signalling Restoration Work At Kanjurmarg

The development assumes significance as the railway administration continues to restore the original signalling infrastructure at Kanjurmarg. Temporary cables were installed to resume services after the fire. Work to remove these cables and restore the original arrangement is being carried out during night hours to avoid further disruption to local train operations.

Three-Member Committee Investigates Fire

A three-member committee appointed by Central Railway is investigating the incident. It comprises senior officials from the signalling and telecommunications, safety and electrical departments. The panel has been tasked with identifying the cause of the fire, fixing responsibility and recommending measures to prevent a recurrence.

The committee was initially given seven days to submit its report. However, the report was delayed, drawing criticism from commuters. Senior railway officials said the findings are now expected within the next two days. The report is likely to clarify the cause of the fire and the measures required to strengthen signalling safety.

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Railway Board Officials Inspect Site

Two Railway Board members and representatives of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation have also inspected the site. Their assessment, along with the inquiry findings, is expected to guide the next steps in upgrading the signalling system.

For Mumbai’s suburban commuters, the proposed upgrades are significant because signalling failures can quickly affect services across the network. The railway administration’s challenge will be to implement the changes without adding to the disruption faced by daily passengers.

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