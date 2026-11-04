Thane: 30-Year-Old Man Rescued From Roof Of SATIS Bridge Near Railway Station, Handed Over To Police | AI

A 30-year-old man in Thane was rescued by the fire brigade and the disaster management cell on Wednesday after he got trapped on the roof of the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) Bridge near Thane Railway Station.

Rescue teams rush to spot

According to reports, upon receiving information about the man, fire brigade officials arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, said, "We started receiving calls from residents around 9 am informing us that a man had climbed on the roof of the SATIS Bridge near Thane Railway Station," reported Mid-day.

Tadvi further added that after receiving the information, police personnel, along with the Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Cell, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Man rescued, handed over to police

Following the rescue operation, the man was safely brought down and subsequently handed over to Thane Nagar Police.

However, Tadvi emphasised that it was still unclear how the man had reached the roof. He added that there was no dedicated access route leading to the top.

Police investigate circumstances of incident

The man is currently in police custody, and Thane Police officials are trying to ascertain how he managed to reach the roof of the SATIS Bridge. Officials stated that the man was mentally distressed and was not in a condition to answer any questions.

Therefore, the police will question him once his condition stabilises. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.