 Mumbai: Central Railway Motormen To Protest Against Compulsory Retirement Policy For Signal Violations Amid Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Motormen To Protest Against Compulsory Retirement Policy For Signal Violations Amid Safety Concerns

Mumbai: Central Railway Motormen To Protest Against Compulsory Retirement Policy For Signal Violations Amid Safety Concerns

The Motormen's Association is advocating for a re-evaluation of the contentious policy, proposing alternative penalties like demotion or salary reductions instead of immediate retirement.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Trains | Representative Image

Motormen from the Central Railway, Mumbai division, are once again gearing up for another protest against the railway administration's compulsory retirement policy for violations of signal rules. This policy mandates immediate retirement for any breach; which the motormen argue is excessively punitive and threatens their livelihoods.

“Recent compulsory retirements of few motormen for signal rule violations have sparked outrage, with many arguing that the policy does not account for the irregular placement of some signals and the inherent challenges of the job,” said a motorman. Talking about the arduous aspects, he said that the Central Railway's Mumbai division, known for its dense traffic and complex routes, operates around 1,810 local trains daily, with more than 60,000 stops. Motormen are tasked with ensuring passenger safety under challenging conditions, he underlined.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway To Get 1st Prototype Of Vande Metro Train; Expected To Arrive By Month End
article-image

Another motorman said, “Despite the demanding conditions, errors such as stopping trains slightly away from designated signal points can lead to severe consequences, including compulsory retirement. Such mistakes, even if harmless, impact us and our families.” His colleague added, “In response to the recent compulsory retirements of our colleagues, we are deeply dissatisfied and committed to fighting for their rights. Our protest will begin on a large scale soon.”

The Motormen's Association is also advocating for a re-evaluation of the contentious policy, proposing alternative penalties like demotion or salary reductions instead of immediate retirement. They argued that these measures would be more equitable.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Read Also
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Wockhardt Hospitals Trains Ganesh Mandal Volunteers In CPR & Basic Life...
article-image

A week ago, the motorman held a protest against the model duty chart and later claimed that the administration withdrew the proposal following backlash. According to the sources, the proposed duty roster sought to reduce the overall working hours for motormen but would have increased the 'wheel-to-wheel' duty time—the time spent actively driving trains, excluding waiting periods between shifts. This increase in continuous driving time was a primary concern for the motormen, who were not willing to accept the new duty roster.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway Revises Porterage Charges; Check New Rates Effective Immediately At All...

Mumbai: Central Railway Revises Porterage Charges; Check New Rates Effective Immediately At All...

Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Car Collides With Motorcycle Near Matuly Naka In...

Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Car Collides With Motorcycle Near Matuly Naka In...

Mumbai Accident: BMW Driver Held After Mowing Down Ganpati Pandal Volunteers In Mulund; 1 Dead, 1...

Mumbai Accident: BMW Driver Held After Mowing Down Ganpati Pandal Volunteers In Mulund; 1 Dead, 1...

Mount Mary Bandra Fair 2024: Day 1 Sees Empty Stalls Amid Dispute Over Rent Hikes & New Allotment...

Mount Mary Bandra Fair 2024: Day 1 Sees Empty Stalls Amid Dispute Over Rent Hikes & New Allotment...

Mumbai: Central Railway Motormen To Protest Against Compulsory Retirement Policy For Signal...

Mumbai: Central Railway Motormen To Protest Against Compulsory Retirement Policy For Signal...