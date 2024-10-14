Mumbai: Central Railway Launches Special Ticket Checking Drives During Festive Season To Curb Ticketless Travel

Representative Image | FPJ

In a bid to ensure smooth travel during the festive season, Central Railway has launched a series of initiatives aimed at curbing ticketless and irregular travel while enhancing passenger comfort.

As part of its efforts, Central Railway is conducting Special Ticket Checking Drives from October 1 to October 15, 2024, and again from October 25 to November 10, 2024. These drives, aligned with directives from the Railway Board, are designed to prevent unauthorized travel in reserved compartments, particularly during the peak travel periods associated with the festive rush.

From April to September 2024, the railway generated significant revenue of Rs. 111.62 crore from over 19 lakh cases of ticketless travel and unbooked luggage, highlighting its commitment to compliance and operational efficiency.

To tackle overcrowding and enhance passenger experience, the Commercial Department has implemented several key initiatives. Since June 14, dedicated Ticket Checking Teams have been deployed on overcrowded routes, successfully preventing ticketless passengers from boarding reserved compartments and redirecting them to general coaches. During the period from June to September, over 254,000 passengers were deboarded or prevented from boarding in nearly 13,000 trains, ensuring a hassle-free journey for those with valid reservations.

Additionally, Quick Response Teams have been stationed at critical stations to manage passenger flow and maintain order during peak times. These teams are instrumental in ensuring that boarding processes remain smooth, even amidst high passenger volumes.

"Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering efficient services and ensuring passenger comfort. As the festive season approaches, these rigorous measures are set to continue, aimed at preventing unauthorized travel and providing a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers" said an official.