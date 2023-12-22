Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Woloo Women’s Powder Room At Mulund Station

FPJ

Mumbai's Central Railway inaugurated Woloo Women’s Powder Room at Mulund Station on Friday, in a bid to enhance the travel experience for women commuters. According to the Central Railway, the Powder Room at Mulund is not just a restroom; it's a convergence of convenience and luxury.

"Developed by M/s. Loom & Weaver Retail Pvt. Ltd under the non-fare revenue scheme of the railway, this cutting-edge facility combines world-class hygiene with a unique blend of features, setting a new standard for public sanitation," said an official of the Central Railway.

What are its facilities?

Equipped with Wi-Fi, centrally air-conditioned interiors, and access control software for enhanced security, the facility aims to redefine public toilet standards. One of its distinctive features is the inclusion of stink detection devices, ensuring a consistently pleasant environment for users.

For a fee of Rs 10 per person per usage, women commuters gain access to this premium facility. Passengers can also take an annual subscription worth Rs 365.

"To make the offering even more accessible, a mobile app-based, subscription-based model is available at just Rs 1 per day, allowing unlimited usage of any Woloo toilet nationwide, whether within railway premises across the Indian Railways or beyond, i.e., any Woloo toilet anywhere in India, Railway area or outside," said an official.

"The strategic rollout of this initiative extends beyond Mulund Station. The Mumbai Division also plans to replicate the success across six additional stations: LTT, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Thane, Mankhurd, and Chembur. These upcoming installations will mirror the elevated standards set by the Mulund facility, enhancing the overall travel experience for women in key locations," further added officials.

Powder room stocked with women's products

The "Woloo Women’s Powder Room" also features a retail store stocked with women-centric products, creating a unique shopping experience within the sanitation facility. Moreover, a sanitary napkin dispenser is thoughtfully integrated, contributing to the convenience and well-being of women commuters.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative over Central Railways is expected to generate Rs 39.48 lakh annually for the Railway over a five-year period. This project aims to transform public toilets into aspirational spaces for women commuters, contributing to the enhancement of passenger amenities and an improved travel experience," said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.