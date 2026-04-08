Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Weekly Express Service Between Mumbai and Dhanbad to Meet Passenger Demand | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: Central Railway has introduced a new weekly train service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, and Dhanbad to cater to passenger demand and improve connectivity between Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

According to an official press release, the LTT Mumbai–Dhanbad–LTT Mumbai Weekly Express will operate on a weekly basis with services commencing this week.

Train No. 13380 LTT–Dhanbad Weekly Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16:55 hrs every Wednesday with effect from April 8, 2026, and will reach Dhanbad at 08:00 hrs on the third day. In the return direction, Train No. 13379 Dhanbad–LTT Weekly Express will depart from Dhanbad at 23:00 hrs every Monday. The service commenced on April 6, 2026, and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13:40 hrs on the third day. Both services will continue until further notice.

The train will halt at multiple stations en route, including Kalyan, Nasik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni South, Khanna Banjari, Beohari, Bargawan, Singrauli, Obra Dam, Renukut, Garwa Road Junction, Daltonganj, Latehar, Khalari, Patratu, Ranchi Road, Bokaro Thermal, Chandrapura, and Katrasgarh.

The composition of the train includes 2 AC 2-tier coaches, 2 AC 3-tier coaches, 6 AC 3-tier economy coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second-class coaches, and 2 generator vans.

Bookings for Train No. 13380 are currently open at all computerized reservation centres and on the official IRCTC website. Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through the UTS system. Passengers can also use the RailOne app for ticket booking.

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For detailed timings at halts and other related information, passengers are advised to visit the official railway enquiry website or download the NTES app.

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