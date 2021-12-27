Mumbai: Central Railway fines 190 passengers for not wearing masks on December 26, collects Rs. 35,150

Central Railway has intensified the drive against persons not wearing masks in trains and platforms in accordance with Government guidelines.

The Central Railway Authorities and Railway Police on Dec 26th 2021, charged at least 190 persons for not wearing masks at Central Railway stations and collected a fine of Rs. 35,150.

In December 2021 (up to 26.12.2021), a total of 1,710 persons have been found not wearing masks and Rs.2.6 lakh fine was realised.

During the period April 2021 to Nov 2021, special teams of ticket checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 26,725 passengers for not wearing masks/face covers as per Covid-19 guidelines and a total fine of Rs.43.97 lakhs was collected.

Division wise collection:

Mumbai Division – 2,628 cases and Rs.5.13 lakh fine realised

Bhusaval Division – 12,808 cases and Rs.15.02 lakh fine realised

Nagpur Division – 6,591 cases and Rs.13.18 lakh fine realised

Solapur Division – 2,118 cases and Rs.4.56 lakh fine realised

Pune Division – 2,580 cases and Rs.6.09 lakh fine realised.

It is also worth mentioning that while performing their duties, the conduct of Ticket Checking Staff of Central Railway has led to a reduction in complaints.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets & follow all norms mandated for Covid-19.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:36 PM IST