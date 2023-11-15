Mumbai: Central Railway Cracks Down On Unauthorised Hawking; Over 21,000 People Apprehended; Fines Worth ₹2.72 Crore Imposed

Central Railway | File

The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force Anti-Hawkers Squad has made significant strides in curbing unauthorized hawking and trespassing within railway premises and trains. The period from April to October 2023 witnessed an impressive crackdown, with the squad registering a staggering 21,749 cases, apprehending 21,736 individuals, and imposing fines totaling Rs 2.72 crore under section 144 of the Indian Railway Act.

"This robust campaign against unlawful activities represents a 21 per cent increase in hawking cases compared to the corresponding period last year, exemplifying the squad's heightened commitment to maintaining the security and integrity of the rail network" said an official of the CR.

"The Mumbai Division, spearheading the initiative, recorded a noteworthy 8,629 cases. The arrest of 8,624 persons and a fine amounting to Rs. 94.77 lakhs underscore the magnitude of the issue within this bustling railway hub. Meanwhile, the Bhusawal Division, emerging as a standout performer, imposed the highest fine of Rs. 1.15 crore, alongside registering 6,349 cases and arresting 6,348 individuals" he said.

According to the data released on Wednesday by Central Railway, Nagpur Division, Pune Division, and Solapur Division also actively contributed to the crackdown. Nagpur recorded 2,734 cases with 2,731 arrests and a fine of Rs. 27.61 lakhs. Pune and Solapur Divisions registered 1,856 and 2,181 cases, respectively, demonstrating a united front in the fight against unlawful activities. The fines imposed in these divisions amounted to Rs 12.71 lakhs and Rs 21.92 lakhs, respectively.

"The remarkable success of the Anti-Hawkers Squad's operations not only highlights their efficacy in enforcing the law but also reflects a sustained dedication to ensuring the safety and security of passengers. The elevated number of cases and arrests during this period underscores the severity of the issue and the unwavering commitment of the railway authorities and law enforcement to address it comprehensively" said Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The substantial fines imposed act as a deterrent, sending a clear message that unlawful activities within railway premises will not be tolerated. As the Anti-Hawkers Squad continues its vigilant efforts, these results affirm the ongoing commitment to upholding passenger safety and the integrity of the railway system," further added Manaspure.