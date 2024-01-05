Mumbai: Central Railway Conducts Surprise Ticket-Checking Drive At Kurla Station, Collects ₹4 Lakh In Fine

Kurla station, Mumbai |

In a swift and effective move, the Central Railways Mumbai Division conducted a surprise ticket-checking drive at Kurla station on Thursday. Over the course of just 8 hours, a total of 1294 cases of ticketless travel were detected, highlighting the scale of the issue within the busy transportation hub.

The operation, carried out between 7 am to 3 pm, involved a coordinated effort with 54 ticket checkers and 17 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel stationed at key points within Kurla station. Their vigilant presence aimed at ensuring that commuters adhered to the mandatory ticketing regulations.

An official spokesperson emphasized the significance of such surprise checks, stating, "During this ticket-checking drive, our team was dedicated to enforcing ticketing policies to maintain the integrity of the railway system." The deployment of a substantial number of personnel underscores the railway authorities' commitment to addressing the problem head-on.

CR collects ₹4.03 lakh in fine

The operation not only focused on detecting cases of ticketless travel but also resulted in the collection of a substantial fine amounting to ₹4.03 lakh. This monetary penalty serves as both a deterrent and a means of recouping potential losses incurred by the railway due to fare evasion.

The authorities have reiterated the importance of valid tickets for all commuters, emphasizing that adherence to ticketing regulations is crucial for sustaining the smooth functioning of the railway network. Such surprise drives are expected to continue periodically to ensure ongoing compliance with ticketing norms and to discourage any attempts at evading fare payments.

"This decisive action by the Central Railways Mumbai Division sends a clear message about the zero-tolerance stance towards ticketless travel, aiming to instill a sense of responsibility among passengers and maintain the financial viability of the railway infrastructure," said a passenger activist.