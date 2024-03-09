Mumbai: Central Railway Celebrates International Women's Day With Enthusiasm Across Headquarters & Divisions

FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railway celebrated International Women's Day with enthusiasm and jubilation on 8th March at the Headquarters & Divisions and various activities were organised on the occasion.

At “ Aparajita”, a function organised under the aegis of Central Staff Benefit Fund,

Women Employees Felicitated With 'Sashakt Naari Puraskar'

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Central Railway gave away the “ Sashakt Naari Puraskar” and felicitated 21 Women Employee Achievers of Central Railway from different departments and divisions including Secretaries, Office Superintendents, Loco Pilots, Train Managers, Ticket Examiners, Translators, Engineers, Technicians, Fitters, Pointswoman and Office Assistants.

In addition sewing machines and lady bicycles to female dependent spouse / wards of railway employees were also distributed as part of the Women Empowerment Activities.

Swain Speaks On Women Emporwerment

Speaking on the occasion, Swain, said that, Women empowerment is meant to bring women in the mainstream of development process. Recognizing the contribution of women employees in Railways he further remarked that nearly in every trade or department women employees are working shoulder to shoulder with men.

Read Also PNB Celebrates International Women’s Day

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Attend The Function

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, eminent film director, graced the function as Special invitee and Guest Speaker.

Earlier Renu Sharma, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway presented the Welcome address. Principal Head of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present during the occasion.

Similar activities were conducted on Pune, Nagpur, Solapur and Bhusaval Divisions.