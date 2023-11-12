Mumbai: Central Railway Bolsters Safety Measures By Installing 77 Smoke Detection Systems In October Alone

Central Railway | File

In response to recent incidents of fire in trains, Central Railway has intensified safety measures throughout October. Recently, two coaches of the Patalkot Express in Agra and four coaches of the Falaknuma Express in Telangana caught fire in separate incidents.

To address these concerns, Central Railway has installed 77 smoke detection systems in October alone, bringing the cumulative total to 332 systems. Three strategically placed smoke detection and suppression systems, including one in the pantry car and two in the power car coach, aim to swiftly detect and suppress potential fire hazards, prioritising passenger safety.

Level-crossing gates closed down

Furthermore, the railway authority is actively closing down level-crossing gates to reduce risks associated with such crossings. In October, four gates were closed, with a total of 24 gates closed across Zonal divisions, including Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, and Pune divisions.

The implementation of Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) across all five divisions plays a crucial role in eliminating human error and ensuring the safe movement of trains. In October-2023, new BPAC systems were introduced on specific sections, reinforcing Central Railway's dedication to safety.

Equipment tests conducted

Additionally, Central Railway conducts rigorous Safety Integrity Tests on Signal & Telecommunication equipment. In October alone, 17 tests were conducted, contributing to a cumulative total of 75 tests. This comprehensive approach ensures that all equipment operates within specified parameters and adheres to safety standards.

Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO of Central Railway, said, "Central Railway's proactive safety initiatives in October-2023 demonstrate a steadfast commitment to passenger security, punctuality, and the overall enhancement of railway operations. These measures collectively contribute to a safer and more efficient railway network."

