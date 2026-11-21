Mumbai: Central Railway Announces LTT-Saharsa Festive Special Train To Clear Additional Passenger Rush; Check Timings, Halts & Booking Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced an additional festive special train service between Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Saharsa in Bihar to clear the extra passenger rush during the festive season.

Taking to its official X account, Central Railway shared details of the special train, including its departure and arrival timings, scheduled halts, coach composition and ticket booking facilities.

LTT-Saharsa Festive Special Train: Timings And Schedule

According to Central Railway, train number 05526 LTT-Saharsa festive special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 5 am on the third day.

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The additional service is aimed at accommodating increased passenger demand for trains connecting Mumbai with Bihar during the festive period.

The special train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur Junction, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Rusera Ghat, Hasanpur Road, Salauna, Khagaria Junction, Mansi Junction and Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

Ticket Booking Details And Coach Composition

Bookings for train number 05526 opened on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at all computerised reservation centres and on the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Central Railway confirmed that passengers could also book tickets through the RailOne mobile application.

The special train will operate with 21 Amrit Bharat coaches, comprising eight sleeper class coaches, 11 general second-class coaches and two general second-class guard's brake vans.

Central Railway Announces Six More Festive Special Train Services

According to a Mid-Day report, Central Railway also announced six additional festive special train services between Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Chhapra in Bihar, and between Khadki in Pune and Khatipura in Rajasthan.

The additional services comprise four trips between LTT and Chhapra and two trips between Khadki and Khatipura.

LTT-Chhapra Festive Special Train Schedule

According to the report, train number 05084 LTT-Chhapra special was scheduled to depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3 pm on November 18 and November 23, reaching Chhapra at 5.45 am on the third day.

In the return direction, train number 05083 Chhapra-LTT special was scheduled to depart from Chhapra at 8 pm on November 16 and November 21, arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at noon on the third day.

Passengers are advised to check the official railway enquiry platforms for updated train schedules, ticket availability and other journey-related information before travelling.

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