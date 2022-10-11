Mumbai: Celebration time at Thackeray's Matoshree as large number of Shiv Sainiks come with flaming torch shouting slogans

It was a celebration time at Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence on Tuesday a day after the Election Commission allotted party name as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and a flaming torch as a symbol. A large number of party leaders and sainiks turned up at Thackeray’s residence with the flaming torch and shouted slogans for the party’s success in the upcoming Andheri East by-election and also in the subsequent urban and rural body elections. They were unanimous in one thing that the flaming torch will not only help charge up the rank and file but it will come in handy for the defeat of rebels and rivals.

A visibly relaxed Uddhav, who was accompanied by the party MP Arvind Sawant and his close associate Ravi Mhatre, told the Sainiks that ‘’It is a torch to burn injustice and treachery. Remember its (flaming torch) importance, relevance and intensity.’’

His reference was obviously to the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 party legislators along with 10 independents that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He asked the Sainiks to teach traitors a lesson and it would be possible if they would succeed in taking the flaming torch to the voters.

Uddhav exhorted the Sainiks to take the flaming torch to the people explaining its importance in the present political situation.

Udhav advised the Sainiks to keep in mind handling the flaming torch. ‘’Don't let your enthusiasm make a mistake when handling the torch. It is a torch to burn injustice and treachery," he added.

Further, Uddhav’s son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said, ‘’Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will fight with pride and win.’’ ‘’The new symbol, new name. We are extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a CM, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra,"he added.

Meanwhile, a few Sainiks released an old video in which Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray was seen campaigning for the party candidate Martandrao Raksha with torch as poll symbol.