Mumbai: CBI director Subodh Jaiswal fails to appear before cyber cell in phone tapping case

Mumbai: CBI director and former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal did not appear before the cyber cell of the Mumbai police on Thursday.

Jaiswal had been summoned by the cyber cell to record his statement in connection with phone-tapping and data leak case and has been asked to come before them on Thursday.

Jaiswal neither came, nor replied to the summons sent by the cyber cell, said officials.

The cyber cell is likely to issue another summons to him.



Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:02 PM IST