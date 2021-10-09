CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal summoned by Mumbai cyber cell in SID phone tapping leak case

The cyber cell of Mumbai police, which is probing the leak of Maharashtra Intelligence Department's (SID) data on police transfers and postings, has issued summons to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Subodh Jaiswal, asking him to get his statement recorded before the police on October 14.

The leak had ignited a political row and a case is being heard by the Bombay High Court.

"We have issued summons to CBI chief Subodh Jaiswal asking him to get his statement recorded on October 14 in the SID data leak case," confirmed a top Mumbai Police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

In her letter to then DGP Subodh Jaiswal, in August 2020, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was then head of SID, had stated that there were numerous complaints alleging that a 'network' of brokers had emerged with political connections, which would arrange desired postings for police officers in exchange for massive monetary compensation.

The letter had further stated, "In order to authenticate these charges, the phone numbers of the individuals allegedly involved in the dubious activity were placed under telephonic surveillance, with due regard to the established process. The reason for surveillance was to curtail the commitment of criminal offence and prevent the possible breach of trust."

"Consequently, upon review of the gathered data, it is clear that there is significant merit in these allegations. It has been discovered that the 'brokers' are in close contact and embroiled in these negotiations with several influential people. The police officers ranging from inspectors to several high ranking IPS officers are in contact with such undesirable individuals," the letter had stated.

Along with the letter, Shukla had submitted a detailed and factual report along with the surveillance transcripts which substantiated the findings.

Shukla in her letter had also recommended that a high level enquiry be undertaken and strict measures taken against all stakeholders engaged in the activity. "It is also recommended that this be immediately brought to the notice of the Chief Minister," the letter had stated.

In May this year, a team from Mumbai Cyber Police had recorded the statement of Rashmi Shukla in Hyderabad in connection with the phone tapping leak case.

The matter had ignited a political row with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis citing the letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then DGP Jaiswal about alleged corruption in police transfers. The letter led to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla had tapped phones without permission.

Before registration of an FIR in the case, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it appeared Shukla herself had leaked the confidential report (to Fadnavis).

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:38 PM IST