Mumbai: CBI Detains 22-Year-Old Shooter In Connection With UP Doctor's Murder

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Thursday nabbed a 22- year-old boy named Mangeshkumar Yadav who is suspected to be involved in the murder of doctor in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav confessed to shooting the doctor in January, leading to the victim's death. The murder case was then filed at the Jalalpur police station in Jaunpur, UP.

Under Senior Inspector Daya Nayak, the crime branch carried out the arrest in Bandra, seizing a stainless steel country-made pistol and three live cartridges in the process. The accused is booked under Arms Act at the Bandra police station.

Questioning By CBI Leads To Confession By The Shooter

During questioning, Yadav, a resident of Goregaon, confessed to his involvement in the shooting at the Sai Hospital building in January. The attack, alleged by unidentified attackers on the fourth floor where Dr. Tilakdhari resided, tragically resulted in the doctor's untimely death. The perpetrators swiftly fled the scene and a murder case was then registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav's court appearance in Mumbai regarding Arms Act charges resulted in his remand to police custody until February 13. Mumbai police then informed Uttar Pradesh police of Yadav's arrest in connection with the doctor's murder, indicating advancement in the quest for justice.

Further investigation into Yadav's background saw that he had nine cases registered against him by the UP Police. That includes charges from robbery and attempted murder to criminal intimidation, rioting, and violations of the Arms Act.