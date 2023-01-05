e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CBI books Central Railway official, ex-mine manager in 2 graft cases

According to the CBI chargesheet, the Railway official had acquired disproportionate assets while the ex-mine manager misappropriated of petroleum, diesel, etc.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CBI books Central Railway official, ex-mine manager in 2 graft cases | File Photo
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases of disproportionate assets against an assistant divisional engineer of Central Railway (CR) and a senior official of the Ministry of Coal & Mines for allegedly amassing properties more than their known source of income.

According to the agency's FIR, it received information that AB Chaturvedi had indulged in corrupt and illegal practices between Jan 1, 2016, and Mar 31, 2022, while he was posted as Assistant Divisional Engineer (South), Nagpur Division (CR) at Nagpur and Bhusawal.

During the period, he acquired movable and immovable assets in his name worth of Rs 1.62 crore, which are disproportionate (more than 219%) to his known sources of income and he could not satisfactorily account for it.

In the other case, the CBI has alleged in its FIR, “The CBI, ACB, Nagpur in 2017 had registered a case against few persons including MP Nawale – the then mine manager at Sasti Open Cast Mine of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in the Ballarpur area for alleged misappropriation of diesel, explosives and petroleum oil lubricants amounting to Rs 28.84 crore and recording excess overburden at Sasti Open Cast Mines (OCM) of WCL.”

