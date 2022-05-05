Mumbai: CBI arrests NCLT interim resolution professional in bribery case

The CBI has arrested an interim resolution professional (IRP) of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and two city-based jewellers in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered the complaint against IRP Subrata Maity for demanding Rs 20 lakh for settling an NCLT case of a Mumbai company. Maity allegedly demanded the initial part payment (Rs 2 lakh) to be given in Pune.



The agency laid a trap and caught Navi Mumbai jeweller Ashish Somani while accepting the first payment from the complainant. Later, Maity and another Mumbai jeweller Ruchit Tanka, whose alleged role came to light in the case, were also caught.



All the three arrested accused were produced today CBI special court, Pune, and remanded to custody for further investigation.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:47 PM IST