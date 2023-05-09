 Mumbai: Caretaker held for stealing jewellery worth ₹12.5 lakh
Mumbai: Caretaker held for stealing jewellery worth ₹12.5 lakh

The yet unidentified caretaker was hired by Paljibhai Revar to look after his wife who is suffering from Alzheimer and dementia.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Caretaker held for stealing jewellery worth ₹12.5 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Samata Nagar police in Kandivali have arrested a 26-year-old caretaker for stealing jewellery worth Rs12.50 lakh from her employer’s house in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East.

The yet unidentified caretaker was hired by Paljibhai Revar to look after his wife who is suffering from Alzheimer and dementia. The Revar family received several visitors and hence kept their valuables safe in a locker. On April 28, the Revar family left for their native place and came back on May 5.

On return, they found the cupboard open and their belongings scattered around the house with all their jewellery missing. When they called the caretaker, she was not reachable. The family reported the matter to the police, who tracked her mobile number and nabbed her from Borivali. She was produced in court and granted police custody, which was later changed to judicial custody. The entire booty was recovered from her.

