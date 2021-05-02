Mumbai: Call ward war rooms for beds, BMC has enough oxygen beds to go round, says civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now distressed over the SOS messages being circulated across social microblogging sites highlighting the non-availability of oxygen beds in Mumbai. The civic body claims it has enough oxygen beds available. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that as against the overall requirement of 235MTs of oxygen, the Mumbai civic body has 250MT oxygen beds available.



Citing this information, the Mumbai civic chief has appealed to Mumbaikars to rely on the ward war rooms for allotment of beds rather than their directly rushing to smaller private hospitals, which have been admitting more patients beyond their capacity. “To ensure seamless supply of oxygen, we had appointed six of our officers as coordinators. The bed allotment system has been made systematic and we are not allowing hospitals to allot beds directly. We have enough oxygen supply for now and enough oxygen beds,” assured Iqbal Singh Chahal.



Chahal said the civic body was reviewing the matter wherein smaller private hospitals had been admitting more patients beyond their oxygen-bed capacities, then shifting them to major hospitals when cases got critical. As against this, the BMC administration has claimed that it had enough oxygen beds available. “Oxygen stocks and supply are being watched closely by our officials and respective hospital staff. These are updated on Google drive and oxygen supply is arranged as soon as the stock is about to get exhausted. We have a proper SoP in place to deal with these situations,” added Chahal.