Mumbai: Businessman's Friend Flees With ₹70 Lakh Worth Of Gold At Zaveri Bazar

Representative Photo |

A businessman hailing from Jogeshwari found himself in a distressing situation at Zaveri Bazar when his associate absconded with gold valued at ₹70 lakh. The incident has prompted the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police to initiate a theft investigation.

According to information provided by the police, Shahabuddin Iqbal Mandai (30), a businessman from Jogeshwari, had arrived at Arihant Touch Center in Zaveri Bazar with the intention of selling gold jewelry. As the gold was being weighed, Jagdish Bagaram Mali made a swift escape, eluding Shahab's vigilant gaze.

A police spokesperson revealed that approximately 1270 grams of jewelry, with an estimated worth of around ₹70 lakh, was pilfered during the incident, which transpired around 4-5 pm on October 26. The victim subsequently reported the crime to the police on the following Saturday, prompting the registration of a theft case against Mali, who hails from Rajasthan.

The police further disclosed that Jagdish Bagaram Mali was not only known to the complainant but had also accompanied him on this fateful trip. When Mandai had approached the jeweler to sell his jewelry, Mali assured him that he would return in a mere five minutes. However, Mali failed to return, ignoring Mandai's repeated calls.

As Mandai grew increasingly apprehensive, he noticed that his bag containing the valuable jewelry had vanished. After a review of the shop's CCTV footage, it became evident that Mali had departed with the bag of jewelry.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)