Mumbai: Businessman Files Case Against Surat Jeweler For Alleged Fraud Of ₹1.84 Crore In Gold Deal; Investigation Underway

N M Joshi Marg Station filed an FIR against a jeweler from Surat, accusing them of defrauding a businessman. The jeweler allegedly accepted gold worth Rs 1.84 crore from the complainant, promising to designer jewelry from it.

According to information received from the police, complainant Romil Sanghvi (45), who works as an administration manager at a company named Prizm Enterprises Private Limited, has lodged a complaint with the police. Prizm Enterprises Private Limited has been engaged in making gold and diamond-studded jewelry for the past 24 years. These jewelry items are supplied to jewelry shops.

Business Dealings With Gautam Waugh's MS Jewellers

Sanghvi complained to the police, stating that in 2021, a person named Gautam Waugh came to the company and claimed to be from Surat, Gujarat, where his company, MS Jewellers, manufactures gold jewelry. Waugh said his company would take raw gold and make jewelry out of it at a reasonable price.

After Gautam Waugh sought work, Prizm Enterprises Private Limited company inquired with some people in the market about Waugh's company, and everyone gave positive feedback.

After that, Prizm Enterprises Private Limited company entered into an MOU with Gautam Waugh's company. It was agreed upon in this MOU that whatever job work Waugh receives from Prizm Enterprises Private Limited company, he will complete it within 7 days.

Prizm Enterprises Lodges Complaint Against Surat Jeweler

Prizm Enterprises Private Limited Company had given the work of making jewellery from raw gold to Waugh from February 2021 to April 2022.

During this time, the Prizm Enterprises Private Limited company had given Waugh a total of 1.84 crore rupees worth of gold in exchange for making jewelry. A police officer disclosed that Waugh took 1.84 crore worth of gold but did not return jewelry in exchange, nor did they return the gold. Whenever the complainant attempted to reclaim their gold from Waugh, he was continually denied.

When the company realized that Waugh wouldn't return its gold, it lodged a complaint with the police. The police are investigating the matter.