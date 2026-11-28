Mumbai Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping 57-Year-Old Real Estate Consultant Over ₹8 Lakh Investment Dispute | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Bandra police have arrested a businessman for allegedly kidnapping a 57-year-old real estate consultant and demanding Rs 8 lakh, which the accused had invested in a real estate project along with the victim. The incident took place in Bandra West on November 19, when the victim was allegedly abused, assaulted and forced into an autorickshaw. He was subsequently confined inside a cake shop in Jogeshwari, where the accused allegedly withdrew Rs 1.52 lakh from his bank account using his credit cards.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Himanshu Mehta, a real estate consultant, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur, had jointly invested in a real estate project with his friend Shailesh Savardekar, 52, a resident of Virar East, in September 2025. Mehta invested Rs 6 lakh, while Savardekar invested Rs 8 lakh. However, the project was delayed due to a lack of documentation.





Consequently, Savardekar began demanding the return of Rs 4 lakh from his investment. Since Mehta had also invested in the project and Savardekar had made the investment on his suggestion, Mehta had promised to repay the amount over a period of time. Between March and August 2026, Mehta repaid Rs 2 lakh in instalments.



Meanwhile, Savardekar, along with Sujit Manjrekar and others, allegedly began calling Mehta repeatedly, threatening him and demanding immediate repayment of the outstanding amount. Mehta subsequently filed a non-cognisable complaint against Manjrekar at the Tilak Nagar police station.





On November 19, between 6.10 pm and 11.15 pm, the accused allegedly conspired and assaulted Mehta near Dravidian Hotel on Boran Road in Bandra West. They verbally abused him, forcibly put him into an autorickshaw and took him to Vile Parle East. During the incident, they allegedly took Rs 7,000 in cash from his pocket.



Furthermore, Manjrekar allegedly snatched Mehta's mobile phone and transferred Rs 67,000 through Google Pay to Savardekar's mobile number. The accused then took Mehta to 7 Heaven Cake Shop in Jogeshwari East, where they allegedly confined him against his will and transferred money using his credit cards, amounting to Rs 1.52 lakh.



After being released, Mehta approached the police on Thursday. Following his complaint, the Bandra police registered a case of kidnapping and assault against Savardekar, Manjrekar and another associate. On Friday, the police arrested Savardekar.