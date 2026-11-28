A 23-year-old medical student allegedly lost over ₹12 lakh in a gaming app scam after being lured by initial winnings | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: A 23-year-old medical student allegedly fell prey to a gaming app scam, losing over Rs 12 lakh. Over a period of nine months, the scammers initially lured the victim with genuine winnings credited to his bank account. Once he became addicted to online gaming, he was induced to transfer money to different beneficiary accounts.

According to the police, the victim originally hails from Sangli and is currently pursuing medical studies in Nagpur. In January, while watching a YouTube video, the victim came across an advertisement that claimed it would pay money for playing Ludo on a gaming app. The advertisement included an APK file link, and as soon as the victim clicked it, a gaming app was downloaded onto his phone.

Initial Winnings Built Trust

The victim registered on the app and opted to pay Rs 500 to play a Ludo game. After that, a QR code appeared on his phone screen, and he made the payment using the QR code. After playing the game, the victim won Rs 2,000, which he transferred from the app's wallet to his bank account, police said.

Initially, the victim paid smaller amounts and kept winning money, which he successfully transferred to his bank account. He completely trusted the app as a genuine platform to play games and win money.

Afterward, the victim kept paying higher amounts but continued to suffer losses. He had paid amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000.

Victim Loses Over Rs 12 Lakh

According to the victim, from January to September, he lost over Rs 12 lakh on the gaming app in around 280 online transactions.

After realising he had been duped, the victim contacted the gaming app's helpline, informed them that the games were being manipulated and sought a refund. After that, the app blocked his number.

In October, the victim lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal, after which the police recently registered a case in the matter.

Cyber Police Issue Safety Advisory

Maharashtra Cyber police recently issued a public safety advisory warning parents and young gamers about cybercrimes originating in online gaming chat rooms and on social media platforms.

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The advisory stated that fraudsters exploit young gamers to siphon substantial sums of money from their parents' bank accounts.

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