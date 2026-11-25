Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Businessman Blackmailed And Extorted Of ₹1.64 Crore Under Guise Of Loan Repayment; Two Arrested | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: In a bizarre case involving cyber fraud and extortion, a 39-year-old businessman was allegedly cheated and threatened after ₹1.34 crore in cyber fraud proceeds was transferred to his bank account under the guise of repaying a loan of ₹60.10 lakh. The accused allegedly exploited the situation to blackmail the businessman and extorted ₹1.64 crore from him. The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 9 has arrested the prime accused, identified as Khetendra Pal Mali alias KP, in connection with the extortion case. He was apprehended from Vapi along with another suspect. Police are now searching for the remaining accused.

FIR Registered Following Complaint

The MH B Colony Police registered an FIR on the night of November 19 following a complaint by the victim.

According to the complaint, the accused had borrowed ₹60.10 lakh from the complainant, who is a moneylender, between July 20 and October 13, 2026. Subsequently, Khetendra sought the complainant's bank account details and, with the help of his associate Jitu Mali, transferred ₹1.34 crore into the account in three instalments.

Funds Linked To Cyber Fraud

The accused allegedly instructed the complainant to retain the original loan amount of ₹60.10 lakh and transfer the remaining amount to a person specified by him. However, when the complainant attempted to return the excess amount after deducting the outstanding loan, he discovered that the ₹1.34 crore deposited in his account was linked to a cyber fraud case. An FIR pertaining to the cyber fraud had already been registered at Bandra Police Station.

The accused allegedly used this discovery to threaten and blackmail the complainant. They allegedly abused him, threatened to kill him and extorted ₹1.64 crore from him.

Following the complaint, the Crime Branch Unit 9 launched an investigation and arrested Khetendra Pal Mali from Vapi along with another suspect. Efforts are underway to trace the other accused involved in the extortion racket. Further investigation is underway.

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