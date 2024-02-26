Mumbai: Burhani College In Mazgaon & Dawoodi Bohra Community's Project Rise Organise Cancer Awareness Programme

FPJ

Burhani College, Mazgaon, and Project Rise, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s philanthropic arm, organised a ‘Cancer Awareness Programme’ at the college premises last week for the benefit of female students and staff members.

Data released early this month by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a part of World Health Organization (WHO), says that India witnessed 14.13 lakh new cancer cases and 9.16 lakh deaths in 2022. According to the latest statistics from the Global Cancer Observatory, breast, oral, and cervical cancers accounted for a third of all new cancer cases in India. World Cancer Day was observed on February 4, 2024.

Dr Isha Sonawane, a public health professional with experience in cancer awareness and prevention, shared insights into the intricacies of oral, breast, and cervical cancers. She emphasised the critical importance of early detection through regular screenings, particularly for individuals with a family history of cancer. Her session also highlighted the latest advancements in cancer treatment. Dr Sonawane also shared real-life case studies from her extensive experience working with various organisations, including Action Against Hunger, National Health Systems, Mumbai Mobile Creches, SNEHA – Society for Nutrition Education and Health Action, and Aastha Parivaar.

The programme was dedicated to educating about the role of a healthy lifestyle in cancer prevention. The audience was informed about diet, exercise, stress management, and the perils of substance abuse such as cigarettes, vaping, tobacco, and alcohol, which are known risk factors for several types of cancer.

Students who attended the session said that the programme offered knowledge about the disease.

Insiya Porbandarwala, a TYBA student, said, “The programme has left me enlightened and empowered. I now understand the importance of regular check-ups and early detection. As a young woman, I will take it upon myself to spread this crucial information among my peers and family.”

Expressing appreciation for the initiative taken by Burhani College and Project Rise, Dr Mehjabeen Shaikh, a faculty member of Burhani College, said, “As educators, we have a responsibility not only to educate our students academically but also to ensure their well-being. This programme has reinforced that responsibility.”