Mumbai: Builder Family Booked For Cheating CA Of ₹18 Lakh In Borivali

Builder Family Booked For Cheating CA Of ₹18 Lakh In Borivali |

Mumbai: A builder and his two sons, who own JSP Developers, have been booked for allegedly cheating a chartered accountant of Rs18 lakh on the pretext of selling a flat. Notably, the deal was finalised in 2013 and the trio – Gautam Pandey and his sons Mukesh and Sunil – had promised to deliver the house in three years. In 2016, the accused cited demonetisation as the reason behind the project's delay, said the complainant, Neeraj Kumar Jha, 38.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kasturba police station on March 11, Jha, a resident of Borivali West, met the trio through one of his colleagues. In March 2013, the accused offered a 2BHK flat for Rs76.5 lakh. They even gave an allotment letter to Jha after he paid Rs15 lakh, followed by another payment of Rs3 lakh later.

CA discovered the 'fraud'

However, when the possession deadline neared in 2016, the Pandeys expressed inability to deliver the flat, citing unexpected hurdles due to demonetisation. Three years later, the CA discovered the 'fraud' when he came across a newspaper notice, stating that JSP Developers had sold their project to Wright Biltek Private Ltd.

A shocked Jha contacted the Pandeys, who assured that he would receive the flat. However, the promise didn't materialise. Even MAHARera could not do anything because the Act came into force three years after the project took off, said Jha.