Mumbai: Broken Infrastructure, Overflowing Gutters & Unsanitary Public Toilets Plague Dharavi's Ward 183

Dharavi Woes: Broken Infrastructure, Overflowing Gutters & Unsanitary Public Toilets Plague Ward 183 |

Living in Dharavi, the city's largest slum, is a daily struggle even for basic amenities like public toilets. However, official apathy has further aggravated the woes of residents. Thousands of people, inhabiting ward 183, claimed that they continue to grapple with several civic issues despite complaints to the BMC.

Dharavi's woes

Broken roads, dysfunctional water pipes and overflowing gutters are major problems, posing health concerns. The worrying effects of the lack of sanitation can be gauged by the fact that life expectancy in Dharavi is estimated to be a staggering 10 years lower than the rest of Mumbai.

The drainage crisis has reached a tipping point in ward 183, which comprises New Parsi, Indravilas, Kalekar, Lakda Patil and Kirloskar chawls. The gutters adjacent to these neighbourhoods perpetually overflow on main roads, while the drainage system is clogged with cement and other waste. The neglect has turned the place into a breeding ground for diseases like dengue, typhoid and cholera.

Adding insult to injury, the public toilets in the ward are in a sorry state, lacking water taps, 'adorned' with broken tiles and engulfed in a foul stench. Senior citizens are the most-affected lot. Such unsanitary conditions have become an everyday challenge for them, prompting them to seek alternative facilities elsewhere.

Residents distressed

Ashish Gajakosh, a distressed resident, lamented, “How many more years do we have to suffer under such conditions? Toilets are clogged all the time. It is a massive problem for senior citizens to endure the filth. Despite discussions about the Dharavi's redevelopment, our daily reality leaves us with little hope for change.” In a similar vein, Panchashil Vhapkar said, “Washrooms are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The entire ward lacks maintenance. None of the five public toilets in our locality are in usable condition. We cannot afford to clean or repair it ourselves.”

Kunal Mane from New Parsi chawl said, “Overflowing gutters are a daily ordeal for us. The pipes, leading to our homes, are incapable of draining water due to blockages caused by accumulated dirt. The persistent stench of toilet waste is a constant source of distress, especially with children playing nearby.” There is an ever-present risk of children accidentally falling into the open gutters. Numerous complaints to the BMC have fallen on deaf ears, he added. Residents also expressed frustration on the “inefficiency” of the MyBMC application, calling it a farce. The WhatsApp chatbot, MyBMC Assist, “offered little relief”, they pointed out.

Assistant BMC Commissioner (G-North Ward) Prashant Sapkale assured that corrective measures would be initiated promptly.