Mumbai Breakthrough: Boy Missing For Nearly 3 Years Reunited With Family After Extensive MIDC Police Investigation | Fie photo

Mumbai: In a heartwarming breakthrough, the MIDC Police have traced a young boy who had been missing for nearly three years and reunited him safely with his family after an extensive investigation.

The child, Anis Khan, was reported missing on October 22, 2023, after he walked out of Snehasadan Children's Home in Andheri East without informing anyone. Before being admitted to the shelter, the boy had been found wandering alone near Juhu Chowpatty. Juhu Police had attempted to trace his parents, but after failing to establish his identity, he was admitted to the children's home on October 21, 2023. He went missing the very next day.

Following a complaint lodged by the staff of Snehasadan, the MIDC Police registered a kidnapping case. With no information available about the boy's parents, address, or native place, investigators faced a significant challenge in identifying him and tracing his family.

Three-Year Search : As part of the investigation, the police examined records of missing and kidnapped children across Maharashtra and other states. They analysed data available on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), and missing persons databases. Officers also coordinated with Childline 1098 and collected information from various child care institutions.

The investigation further involved visits to several children's homes, orphanages, and observation homes across Mumbai, where police verified admission records and photographs of children admitted since 2023.

Identity Established Through Photograph :

During the investigation, officers came across a photograph of a boy living at a children's observation home in Matunga under the name Aman Sheikh (also referred to in records as Aman Rokh). The photograph closely resembled the missing child, Anis Khan.

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Police subsequently traced the boy's relatives in the Malvani area. When shown the photograph, the child's parents and aunt immediately identified him as Anis, who had been missing since 2023.

Further verification confirmed that Anis Khan, who had gone missing from Snehasadan Children's Home, and the boy residing at the Matunga observation home under a different name were indeed the same person. The child was thereafter safely reunited with his family.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, with the efforts of Senior Police Inspector Ghanshyam Nair, Police Inspector (Crime) Sunil Karande, Sub-Inspector Sagar Hujare, and their team.