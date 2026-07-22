Thane MACT Awards ₹22.62 Lakh Compensation To Gym Trainer Injured In 2020 MSRTC Bus Accident

The Thane MACT awarded Rs 22.62 lakh compensation with interest to a gym trainer who suffered permanent disability in a 2020 MSRTC bus accident | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, July 22: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay Rs 22.62 lakh in compensation, along with 9 per cent annual interest, to a 38-year-old gym trainer who suffered permanent disability after an MSRTC bus allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler in 2020.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the MSRTC bus driver and observed that the victim had sustained grievous injuries resulting in permanent disablement.

Accident And Claim

According to the claim petition, Nalini Kamthe, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane, was riding her Activa on October 19, 2020, near the Hari Om Nagar police outpost on the Mumbai-bound lane when an MSRTC bus allegedly hit her from behind at high speed.

The impact threw her onto the road, causing severe crush injuries, multiple fractures and a head injury. She told the tribunal that she spent over Rs 10 lakh on medical treatment.

Kamthe, who was working as a gym trainer and also conducted private yoga and fitness classes, claimed she was earning around Rs 62,000 annually before the accident.

MSRTC Contests Liability

MSRTC contested the claim, arguing that the bus was being driven at a slow and moderate speed and that the accident occurred due to the claimant's own negligence.

To support its defence, the corporation examined the bus conductor, Gokul Rajendra Chaure, who stated that a four-wheeler had suddenly turned left in front of the bus, forcing the driver to apply the brakes. He claimed that due to rain, the brakes did not respond effectively, resulting in the bus colliding with the claimant's scooter.

However, during cross-examination, the conductor admitted that he was engaged in issuing tickets to passengers at the time of the accident and was therefore not continuously observing the road.

The tribunal also noted that the police had registered an FIR against the bus driver. It observed that neither the driver—who has since passed away—nor the MSRTC had challenged the FIR before higher authorities or sought its quashing before the High Court, weakening the corporation's defence.

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Tribunal Awards Compensation

Holding the bus driver solely responsible for the accident, the tribunal awarded Kamthe compensation. The tribunal concluded that the injuries had caused permanent disability, significantly affecting her earning capacity and quality of life.

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