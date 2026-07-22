Mumbai: MACT Awards ₹27.22 Lakh To Teen Pillion Rider, ₹19.30 Lakh To Injured Accountant In 2 Motorcycle Accident Cases

MACT awarded compensation in two motorcycle accident cases after holding the riders negligent for causing grievous injuries | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation in two separate motorcycle accident cases, granting Rs 27.22 lakh to a youth who suffered permanent neurological injuries in a 2019 crash in Raigad and Rs 19.30 lakh to a 62-year-old accountant injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Kandivali in 2024.

Rs 27.22 Lakh Award In Raigad Case

In the first case, MACT awarded Rs 27,22,017 to Manish Maruti Tavale, who was 15 years old when he sustained grievous head injuries while travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway near Bapdev Mandir, Khalapur, on March 23, 2019.

The Tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent riding of the motorcycle, rejecting the insurer's contentions regarding contributory negligence and breach of policy conditions.

The Tribunal observed that Tavale suffered a diffuse axonal brain injury, right-sided hemiparesis and facial palsy, resulting in long-term neurological impairment.

Assessing his functional disability at 40%, it awarded compensation under various heads, including loss of future earning capacity, medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of amenities, interruption of education and future rehabilitation. The insurer was directed to deposit the award with 7.5% interest from the date of the claim petition.

Rs 19.30 Lakh For Kandivali Victim

In another judgment, MACT awarded Rs 19,30,800 to Ravindra Jaykishore Sheth, a 62-year-old accountant who sustained traumatic brain injuries after being hit from behind by a motorcycle near Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (West), on July 12, 2024.

The Tribunal held that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent riding of the motorcycle and rejected Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd.'s objections regarding the rider's alleged lack of a valid driving licence and the non-joinder of the driver as a party to the proceedings.

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Relying on the police charge sheet, the Tribunal found that negligence had been proved on a preponderance of probabilities. Although the claimant's medical expert assessed his permanent neurological disability at 50%, the Tribunal assessed it at 25% for calculating compensation.

It awarded Rs 8.44 lakh towards medical expenses, Rs 5 lakh for pain, suffering and loss of amenities, Rs 5.31 lakh towards disability and loss of income, besides amounts for conveyance and special diet.

Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd. was directed to pay the compensation with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation.

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