Thane MACT Awards ₹14.81 Lakh To Family Of Woman Killed In 2011 Mokhada Jeep Crash

The Thane MACT awarded compensation to the family of a woman who died in a 2011 jeep accident in Mokhada | Representational Image

Thane, July 18, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded Rs 14.81 lakh in compensation to the family of a 21-year-old woman who died in a jeep accident in Mokhada in 2011, holding the driver solely responsible for the fatal crash and directing the insurance company to pay the compensation before recovering it from the vehicle owner.

Tribunal Holds Driver Liable

The accident occurred on June 23, 2011, when a Commander Jeep carrying several passengers was travelling on the Kasara-Khodala Road near Udhale village.

According to the claimants, the driver ignored repeated requests to slow down, lost control of the vehicle, and the jeep plunged nearly 200 feet into a valley. Usha Deepak Bhakre sustained severe head injuries and later died at Nashik Civil Hospital.

Rejecting the insurer's contention that the vehicle was covered only under an "Act Only" policy and that policy conditions had been breached, MACT Chairman R.D. Sawant held that the insurer had failed to prove these allegations with evidence.

The tribunal relied on the FIR, chargesheet and Supreme Court precedents to conclude that the accident was caused by the driver's rash and negligent driving.

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Compensation With Interest

The tribunal assessed the deceased's monthly income at Rs 7,000, added future prospects and awarded Rs 14,81,128, along with 7% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation. It directed the insurer to first satisfy the award with liberty to recover the amount from the vehicle owner.

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