Mumbai: Brahmakumaris World No Tobacco Day Campaign

To mark 'World No Tobacco Day' on May 31, the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is organising exhibitions, street pledges, and meditation exercises at suburban railway stations in Mumbai.

The campaign is part of the spiritual organisation's programmes across the country to mark the day. The World Health Organization (WHO) has dedicated 'World Tobacco Day 2024' to young people across the world who have been asked to urge governments to shield them from 'predatory tobacco marketing tactics' by cigarette manufacturers.

WHO, in its statement for the day, said that the industry targets youth for a lifetime of profits, creating a new wave of addiction. 'Children are using e-cigarettes at rates higher than adults in all regions and globally an estimated 37 million youth aged 13–15 years use tobacco,' the WHO has said.

In Mumbai, volunteers dressed as 'Yamdoots', or messengers of death, walked up to commuters at Malad railway station and appealed to them to stay away from cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol.

A street play, put together by Brahma Kumari Neerja gave the message of being free from drug addiction and made the audience aware of the ill effects of drug addiction. They were told that the practice of Rajyoga meditation could help them overcome and control their addiction. Thousands of passengers who watched the play took home the message.

A free seven-day camp for stress-free life and peace of mind has been organised at all the service centers of Brahma Kumaris.