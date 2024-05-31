World No Tobacco Day 2024: Bollywood Celebs Who Quit Smoking

By: Sachin T | May 31, 2024
The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes World No Tobacco Day on May 31 every year to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. On this day, here's a look at Bollywood celebs who have successfully quit smoking:
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had once revealed in his blog that he was addicted to cigarettes and alcohol during his youth, however, he quit it all in one go. "The way to leave is really quite simple. Chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi’ on your lips at the same time and...sayonara!" he wrote
Salman Khan was reportedly a chain smoker at one point, however, he decided to quit after it caused him several health troubles
Saif Ali Khan decided to quit smoking after he had suffered a massive heart attack at the age of just 36
Shahid Kapoor had revealed that he quit smoking because of his firstborn, Misha. "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up," he shared
After struggling for several years, Hrithik Roshan finally quit smoking after he realised it affected his health and stamina. He drew motivation for the same from the book 'The Easy Way To Stop Smoking'
During the promotions of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had quit smoking and changed his entire lifestyle. Reports had also gone viral that the actor quit smoking and even non veg for his upcoming film, Ramayana. He had once admitted that he had been a 'nicotine addict' since the age of 15
Konkona SenSharma had shared that she was once hooked to smoking but gave it up completely when she got pregnant with her son
