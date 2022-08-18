e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Brahmakumari Malad division felicitates Covid warriors

BK Sister Kuntiben, sister Nirjala and Sanjay Porwal addressed the grand gathering and shared their knowledge and expertise in meditation in the presence of ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was the chief guest

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: On the eve of 75th Independence day, the Brahmakumari Malad division felicitated the Covid warriors of Malad under the banner of Malad Medical Association at the MMA hall.

BK Sister Kuntiben, sister Nirjala and Sanjay Porwal addressed the grand gathering and shared their knowledge and expertise in meditation in the presence of ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was the chief guest.

Dr Anil Suchak also appreciated the dedication, hard work, sincerity and great commitment of the selfless services of doctors rendered during pandemic.

The event took place under the guidelines of managing trustee Dr Anil Suchak, past president Dr Jayesh Lele, trust board member Dr Sanjiv Maniar, Dr M G Agarwal, president Dr Rajesh Jain, general secretary Dr Naresh Dandekar, president elect Dr Hemal Maniar and treasurer Dr Aarti Vyas.

Mumbai: Brahmakumari Malad division felicitates Covid warriors

