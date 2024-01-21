Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris To Honour 300 Tapasvis For 25 Years Of Celibate & Satvik Living

Replica of the Mount Abu memorial to Prajapita Brahma Baba at the Ghatkopar Brahma Kumari centre. | FPJ

More than 300 men and women, who have lived as 'tapasvis' for the past 25 years while residing with their families and caring for them, will be honoured by the Brahma Kumaris organisation during 'tapotsav' on January 28.

These people, including married couples as well as working professionals, diligently adhere to celibacy and 'satvik' food.

Rajyogi Brahamakumari Nikunj sheds light on the event

Describing the event which will take place in Ghatkopar, Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj, a young leader from the organisation who also writes extensively on spiritual matters, said that those to be feted have led 'satvik' lives while fulfilling their duties as providers for their families.

“They are 'rishis' (saints) of the modern age. We are calling the ceremony 'tapotsav' because these people have taken the vow to lead 'satvik' lives. They are professionals, parents and children, but they follow the path of spirituality,” said Rajyogi Nikunj.

Rajyogi Brahamakumari Nikunj | FPJ

Who are the Brahma Kumaris?

The Brahma Kumaris organisation was founded in 1936 in Hyderabad, Sindh, by Prajapita Brahma Baba to empower women. The organisation has grown from a small group that taught 'Rajyoga' to a big spiritual network with over 8,000 women-led branches across the world. That's why the organisation is called Brahma Kumaris though it also has men and children as members, explained Rajyogi Nikunj. By honouring 'tapasvis', the organisation is promoting its ideas about the preservation of the family system wherein the elderly are cared for by younger members instead of being sent to old age homes, he added.