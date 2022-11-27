e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

The BMC will undertake major pipeline repairs at Powai and Veravali between Nov 29 and 30. This will affect 10 wards for 24 hours as the works will begin on Tuesday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The BMC will undertake major pipeline repairs at Powai and Veravali between Nov 29 and 30. This will affect 10 wards for 24 hours as the works will begin on Tuesday morning. In the K-East ward, areas such as Andheri East, MIDC, SEEPZ, Jogeshwari East, Gundavli, Nehru Nagar and Azad Nagar will have water cuts on Tuesday. Whereas, Anand Nagar, Samarth Nagar and Sher-e-Punjab will face the same woes on Wednesday.

Similarly, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Goregaon West, Bandra and Santacruz West, Govandi and Dadar areas will experience low pressure along with partial water cuts during this period.

Read Also
Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital gets refurbished state-of-the-art facility kidney transplant unit
article-image

BMC Assistant Commissioner Dr Prithviraj Chauhan said, “During the water cuts, BMC tankers from Bandra West will be provided to the Cooper Hospital. The supply will be fully restored from Wednesday, 8.30 am in the morning.”

The BMC has appealed citizens to store water for this period.

VOICES : No water for the entire day makes it difficult to complete household work. We will store water for Tuesday and hope the water supply gets regular on the next day. Else, we would have to call a tanker for daily needs.

Sonal Korgaonkar, Vile Parle resident

Nowadays, many people have water storage tanks at home. So such water cuts don't make any difference to them. But those staying in chawls or slums face difficulties. The BMC should make arrangements or at least provide them tankers at subsidised rate.

Vinod Gholap, Fight for Right Foundation Chairperson  

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC holds 'Debate Competition' in schools under Ease of Living Survey
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Smog engulfs city of dreams

Mumbai: Smog engulfs city of dreams

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed

Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held

Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held