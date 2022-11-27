Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will undertake major pipeline repairs at Powai and Veravali between Nov 29 and 30. This will affect 10 wards for 24 hours as the works will begin on Tuesday morning. In the K-East ward, areas such as Andheri East, MIDC, SEEPZ, Jogeshwari East, Gundavli, Nehru Nagar and Azad Nagar will have water cuts on Tuesday. Whereas, Anand Nagar, Samarth Nagar and Sher-e-Punjab will face the same woes on Wednesday.



Similarly, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Goregaon West, Bandra and Santacruz West, Govandi and Dadar areas will experience low pressure along with partial water cuts during this period.





BMC Assistant Commissioner Dr Prithviraj Chauhan said, “During the water cuts, BMC tankers from Bandra West will be provided to the Cooper Hospital. The supply will be fully restored from Wednesday, 8.30 am in the morning.”

The BMC has appealed citizens to store water for this period.



VOICES : No water for the entire day makes it difficult to complete household work. We will store water for Tuesday and hope the water supply gets regular on the next day. Else, we would have to call a tanker for daily needs.



Sonal Korgaonkar, Vile Parle resident



Nowadays, many people have water storage tanks at home. So such water cuts don't make any difference to them. But those staying in chawls or slums face difficulties. The BMC should make arrangements or at least provide them tankers at subsidised rate.



Vinod Gholap, Fight for Right Foundation Chairperson