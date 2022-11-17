Mumbai: Boyfriend arrested in attempt to murder of girlfriend in Malad, victim paralysed | Representative image

In the case of assault of a 24-year-old girl from Malad, the accused, 25-year-old Amey Darekar, has been arrested by the Dahisar police and has been sent for police custody till November 21. The victim is battling for life after the accused allegedly assaulted her resulting in multiple fractures to her spine, a head injury, and paralysis below the waist. According to the Dahisar police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

According to the police, the father of the victim Munish Singh, 46, claimed that his daughter, Priyangi Singh, was dropped off by her boyfriend and his mother at her house in an unconscious state on Monday and after he returned from his morning walk, he saw his daughter lying on the bed unconscious with several injuries. Singh’s domestic help told him that Amey and his mother dropped her off in a car in an unconscious state. The father rushed her to the hospital and registered a complaint against Darekar. However, the accused has told the police that he has nothing to do with her and says she tried to commit suicide.

The police said that the victim is undergoing a spinal cord operation and seemed stable but they cannot say for sure if she will survive. "We have arrested him and further investigation is underway, however, we have come to know that the accused was drunk and had a fight with the victim before the incident," said senior police inspector, Pravin Patil, Dahisar police station. A case of attempt to murder has been registered in this incident.

This particular incident has come across as a similar tragic and shocking Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner in Delhi.