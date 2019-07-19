Mumbai: Boy drowns in Bhiwandi Kamvari river

Thane: A boy drowned in the Kamvari river in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. Bhiwandi fire department officials said the incident took place when the boy went to the river for a swim without informing his parents at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan Salim Shaikh, 9 years of age. He studied in standard V in a Bhiwandi school. He was a resident of Aminabaugh, Bhiwandi. He was returning home from his school in the morning, the police said.

Milind Ambore, constable, Bhiwandi taluka police station, said, “We were informed by the fire brigade and locals about the incident. We rushed to the spot and took the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his family.” The Bhiwandi taluka police booked an Accidental Death Report (ADR).