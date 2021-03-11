Mumbai: Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old boxing coach for allegedly raping his 14-year-student. The incident took place on Sunday when the accused (name withheld) took her to an athletic Club in Mulund and allegedly raped her, the accused also threatened her for keeping quiet.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the girl's mother called the coach to their house. The girl was not feeling well, hence her mother decided to call the coach to convince her, but instead, he took her out. According to the police, the accused then allegedly took her to an athletic club in Mulund and allegedly raped her. The accused also threatened to spoil her boxing career in case she spoke to her family about the incident, said police.

On Tuesday the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then approached the police. Following the complaint, the accused was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rape (376), rape of a woman under 16 years of age (376(3)), criminal intimidation (506) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act, said police.