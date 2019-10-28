Mumbai: Both try to lure fence-sitters

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and the BJP, locked in a battle of nerves over sharing of power, on Sunday enlisted support of three MLAs -- one Independent and two from a small outfit--between them in a bid to boost their respective numerical strength, which has taken a beating in the recently-held assembly polls.

Geeta Jain, the Independent MLA from Mira Bhayandar seat in Thane district, extended her support to the BJP after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A BJP rebel, Jain had defeated the party's official nominee Narendra Mehta in the October 21 elections, results of which were announced on October 24.

Earlier in the day, Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel, legislator from Melghat, both from Amravati district in Vidarbha region, offered support to the Shiv Sena. Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP).

When asked about her meeting with Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief and Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur on Saturday, Jain said she had visited him to express her gratitude for helping her in the election campaign.

Jain's visit to Thakur, who was supported by the Congress and NCP during polls, had raised speculation about her future political move.

When asked about Kadu's support, a Shiv Sena leader told PTI that it has increased the bargaining power of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party vis-a-vis BJP.

"We adjusted with the BJP between 2014 and 19. Now, it is time to have our share," he said.