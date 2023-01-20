Mumbai: Both suspects held from Siliguri in case of firing at contractor in Kurla

File | Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have arrested both the key suspects in the case of firing at Surajsingh Deora, a contractor, in Kurla. The absconding suspects – Ganesh Chukkal and Sameer Sawant – were arrested from Siliguri. So far, a minor and nine other persons have been arrested in the case.

The police have also seized the Audi car belonging to the key suspect Ganesh Chukkal, who is an MNS functionary from Nashik. Officers said the two had fled in the car, which was abandoned in Nashik. The action was taken with help from the Siliguri Police.

Kurla Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Howale said they are in touch with the Siliguri Police and their team will reach West Bengal on Thursday night to bring the suspects back to Mumbai.

The Free Press Journal has reported that Mr Deora had applied for a MHADA tender to repair footpaths and drains from Bandra to Dahisar and that his competitors – Sawant and Chukkal – were threatening him to take back his application. When Mr Deora didn’t withdraw his application, he was shot at. The MHADA tender is worth Rs45 crore.

