 Mumbai: Borivali Police Book Hotel Manager For Negligence After Worker Dies In Manhole Incident
The accused has been identified as Shailesh Talekar, manager of Hotel Bhagat Tarachand located near Ambe Maa Temple in Shimpoli, Borivali West.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Borivali police on Friday booked a hotel manager for allegedly causing death by negligence after a worker fell into a manhole and died.

article-image

About The Mishap

The fatal mishap occurred on Thursday when Talekar hired the services of two workers from Dahisar – Sunil Wakode, 35, and Ravindra Mtekar, 30, – to clean a drainage chamber in front of the hotel. However, the accused didn't secure permission from the BMC for the job, said police.

Initially, the duo cleaned the eatery's internal drainage and then proceeded to open a manhole located on the main road. At around 4.15 pm, Wakode opened a manhole and fell into the deep shaft. After getting an alert, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and retrieved Wakode around 5.10 pm. He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was declared dead at 5.30 pm, said police.

article-image

Case Registered

A case has been filed under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

